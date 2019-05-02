Rahul, Kejriwal cried over Balakot airstrike, says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday said the people of Delhi should vote for the party because of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bolstering national security, and added that they must reject Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his “indecisiveness”.

“The Modi government did a lot of work like ensuring gas (connections), electricity, clean water, toilets… But being party president, I’m saying don’t vote for our candidates Meenakshi Lekhi and Ramesh Bidhuri for this. Modi ji has spent Rs 1 lakh crore for Delhi but don’t vote for that too… But definitely vote for the work done by Modi in ensuring national security,” he said.

Shah was addressing a rally at Vasant Kunj in support of BJP candidate from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri and candidate from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi.

He said Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Kejriwal were not on the same page on most issues, but they agree on one thing — that “anti-India slogans raised in JNU qualify as right to speech”.

“In JNU, some children raised anti-India slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde honge, Inshah Allah, Inshah Allah’, and Kejriwal stood with them. I want to ask the people of Delhi, that whether people who raise such slogans should be sent to jail or not,” Shah said.

“Rahul baba has gone two steps ahead; we say scrap Article 370, they say remove sedition laws. Why it should be removed? If tomorrow someone spies for Pakistan, we will use this law to send them to jail,” he said.

On Kejriwal, he said: “I have never seen a man who has changed his stance so many times.” He then pointed to his decision to join politics, and his attempts to ally with the Congress.

“He used to call Sheila Dikshit corrupt, then he formed a government with her for 49 days. Now, he was desperate to form an alliance, which was rejected by her,” he said.

Referring to the Balakot airstrike, he said that when PM Modi ordered the Air Force to target terrorists, the country was happy, people were distributing sweets, but there was silence at two places.

“One at Rahul baba’s office and the other at the Delhi CM’s office. They were crying. I didn’t understand why they were crying when Narendra Modi killed terrorists in Pakistan. Were they your cousins?” Shah said.