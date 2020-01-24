Rahul, Kejriwal and Imran Khan speaking same language: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Matiala, Thursday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Matiala, Thursday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of “instigating riots” in the national capital under the guise of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday asked if people want a government that works for them or one that sets off riots.

Shah was speaking at a public gathering in Matiala Assembly constituency in support of candidate Rajesh Gehlot. Attacking Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for his remarks that he stands with the people of Shaheen Bagh, which has seen anti-CAA protests for over a month, Shah said: “If they come to power, will Delhi be safe? Should people who instigate riots have the right to be in power?”

Shah said the Opposition knows only how to oppose everything, “whether it is Article 370, Ram Mandir, CAA or Triple Talaq”.

Shah also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying they and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speak the same language. “Rahul baba aur Kejriwal ji ka statement aata hai, aur turant dusre din Pakistan ke pradhan mantri Imran Khan ka statement aata hai. Dono statement YouTube pe dekhna ek saamaan hai. Main bohot sochta hun dono ke beech mein rishta kya hai. (Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal make statements; the next day, Pakistan PM Imran Khan makes a statement too. If you see (their statements) on YouTube, they seem to be the same. I wonder what sort of a relationship they share),” he said.

Shah has been at the forefront of BJP’s Delhi poll campaign and has addressed gatherings at eight places so far, including three in the West Delhi constituency on Thursday.

He started the campaign with a gathering at Matiala, followed by a roadshow, and ended with another gathering at Nangloi.

Raising the issue of non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in the capital, Shah accused the AAP-led Delhi government of creating hindrances in their implementation: “The Centre implemented Ayushman Bharat in the entire country, which has benefited several people… More than 1 crore people have undergone surgeries under this scheme, but the people of Delhi have not benefited as the CM has not implemented it.”

He also raised the issue of cleaning the Yamuna, which also featured among AAP’s 10 guarantees. “PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath have cleaned the Ganga; the new BJP government of Delhi will certainly clean the Yamuna too,” said Shah.

BJP’s Gehlot is up against AAP’s Gulab Singh Yadav and Congress’s Sumesh Shokeen.

With over 2 lakh people living in the constituency, Matiala is among the biggest Assembly seats in the capital. It has 13 villages with a sizeable Yadav population, four Brahmin-dominated villages and around a lakh living in Dwarka’s urban pockets. It has around 40,000 Muslim and 50,000 Jat voters. The remaining population, mainly Purvanchalis, live in 10-12 unauthorised colonies.

Most residents The Indian Express spoke to complained of traffic snarls in the area

and pollution, and called for better healthcare facilities in hospitals.

Aman Verma, who owns a sweet shop, said: “I support the BJP’s stand on CAA and Article 370; but when it comes to casting our vote, I will first see the manifesto.”

Ravi Gupta, who works in a software company, said, “Electricity has improved, roads have been built, but we want better air. Pollution is a big issue.”

