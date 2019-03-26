Rahul is a ‘kid’, his family made similar promises that were not kept: Jitu Vaghani

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s announcement of giving Rs 72,000 to poor families per year if the party comes to power, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani on Monday said that the Congress chief is a “kid” and that he should look into the promises made by his father, grandmother and great grandfather, which were never fulfilled.

Advertising

Speaking at Vijay Sankalp Sammelan in Vadodara to motivate the party workers, Vaghani claimed the BJP is already victorious as the party is riding on the “popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“Since independence, (India’s first Prime Minister) Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi have made promises to eradicate poverty, but how much have they delivered? Before making such promises, he (Rahul) should look at the promises made by his father, grandmother and great grandfather and the results obtained. He (Rahul) is a kid. And if he enjoys blowing balloons, then be it,” Vaghani said.

He added that the BJP party workers don’t have to work towards winning the elections or taking BJP towards victory, but to take the country towards victory. “We are not out there to fight, we have won already. They (Congress) have declared names? We have one name, which carries the weight against all the names — Narendra Modi,” Vaghani said.

Vaghani further said that the BJP’s candidate for Vadodara Parliamentary constituency, sitting MP Ranjan Bhatt, is already a winner because the candidate from the opposition is unknown. “Who is the candidate from the opposition party? I came to know from the media who the candidate is. Our Member of Parliament here is a winner already. The opposition party is trying that they win at least one seat more than how much they won in the last election,” Vaghani said.

He said Vadodara has become an economic hub. “Look back at the years when the other party was in power and with its vote bank politics it has only caused issues for the city, state and the country,” Vaghani added.