Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income plan: NITI V-C Rajiv Kumar seeks more time from EC

NITI AAYOG Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday sought time till April 5 from the Election Commission (EC) to respond to a letter seeking explanation for his criticism of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s announcement on minimum basic income a guarantee as a poll promise. Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena told reporters on Thursday that the EC will examine his request.

The EC had asked Kumar to explain why he made the remarks while the Model Code of Conduct is in force. Reacting to Rahul’s announcement, Kumar told ANI: “It’s an old pattern followed by Congress. They say and do anything to win elections. Poverty was removed in 1966, One Rank One Pension was later implemented, everyone received proper education under Right of Education! So you see then can say and do anything.” Follow more election news here.

Report on PM address likely today

The committee of officers, asked by the Election Commission to examine Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the successful test of the national-satellite missile in the light of Model Code of Conduct, is likely to submit its report Friday, Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena told reporters. The committee of officers, Saxena added, had held two meetings since Wednesday and has asked Doordarshan and All India Radio on whether they recorded and aired the address. “Only AIR’s response has been received,” Saxena said.