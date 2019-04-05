Rahul’s message to youth: Twitter won’t take care of your parents; live in real world, not virtual

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday appealed the youths to face the real world rather than getting stuck on the virtual world.

Advertising

“You cannot run away from reality. At the end, you have to work hard in real world and feed your family. Twitter won’t take care of your parents. So choice is yours to live in real or virtual world,” said Gandhi while interacting with college students in the city.

He said, “I live in reality. I am of the opinion that hatred, anger, non-violence does not benefit anyone but causes harm.”

The Congress president said he loves Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I have no anger against Modi. But there is a difference. He doesn’t feel the same about me. He has anger, hatred against me,” Gandhi said.

When few youths started chanting the name of Modi, Gandhi said,”It is okay. I have no problem with it.”

Earlier, the Congress chief said he had the guts to stand in front of youths. “I am in public to answer the questions. Why the prime minister does not stand in open function? Its an attitude,” he said.

Being a political leader, Gandhi said that he wants people to ask him questions. “People should speak and make me uncomfortable. I may like some questions or may not like but I am there to answer them. I will be happy to think over good questions being raised which I was unable to answer that moment,” he said.

On a question about retirement age for politicians, he said,” there should be retirement age for politicians.” When youths commented that sixty should be the age for retirement for politicians, Gandhi said sixty is good age for retirement.

On a query that who should take credit on the air strike that was carried out after the terrorist attack in Pulwama, the Congress chief said the Indian Air Force should be given the credit as they have done it. “It is also important for people to know that they can’t mess around. There has to be a cost that will need to pay for the terror act,” he said adding that he was against politicising the air strike.