Rahul Gandhi writes to Mamata: ‘Hope rally will send message of a united India’

A day before Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s mega rally of Opposition leaders in Kolkata, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday extended his support and said he hoped the show of strength will send a powerful message of a united India.

Rahul said there are millions of Indians, who can see through the “false promises and lies peddled by the Modi government”, and are hoping for a new tomorrow, one where they were be heard and respected.

“The entire opposition is united in our belief that true nationalism and development can only be defended on the tested pillars of democracy, social justice and secularism, ideas that the BJP and Mr Modi are intent on destroying,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi hailed the citizens of West Bengal for being at the forefront of defending the country’s ideals.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Mamata is hosting a rally Saturday which will see leaders from across the political spectrum. Calling it a “historic” rally, Mamata Thursday said it will “mark the death knell for BJP”. After the rally, the leaders are expected to informally deliberate creating an alliance against the ruling BJP for the polls.

EXPLAINED In battle for Centre, Mamata bid to take centre stage The Opposition show of strength on January 19 will in a way sound the poll bugle for the campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The coming together of such diverse political figures from across the country with Mamata Banerjee as their pivot will also firmly establish the TMC chief as one of the contenders for the top job post-elections, should it be available.

Akhilesh Yadav, Deve Gowda, Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, Omar Abdullah, HD Kumaraswamy, N Chandrababu Naidu and MK Stalin are among those who will attend the event. Former BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha, Gegong Apang and Ram Jethmalani, and leaders like AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, are also expected.