Rahul Gandhi will be responsible if Modi govt returns, says Kejriwal at AAP manifesto release

Rahul Gandhi will be the “only person responsible” if the Modi government returns, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday, squarely blaming the Congress president for “weakening” the Opposition in states across the country. Releasing the AAP’s Lok Sabha manifesto — which has full statehood for Delhi as the central theme — Kejriwal said Congress last Wednesday conveyed its decision that it was not interested in seat sharing with the AAP in any state other than Delhi.

The AAP also released a two-page note on the circumstances leading to the breakdown in talks and the eventual announcement that there will be no alliance.

“This is posturing. They don’t have an intention. We have made a write up on the issue, mainly because we want that this episode where we had talks should be recorded in history. And I must regretfully submit that if Modi-Shah returns to power only one person will be responsible and that is Rahul Gandhi. The way he has attempted to weaken the opposition in UP, Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Goa, it is not a good thing,” Kejriwal told a press conference at the AAP headquarters here.

The AAP supremo said he made all possible efforts despite the fact that the party’s volunteers and workers were miffed with his decision to try and join forces with the Congress.

“AAP essentially began while fighting the corruption of the Congress. We could not even have dreamt of a coalition with the Congress at one point. But keeping the prevailing circumstances in the country in mind, we had approached the Congress for a tie-up.

“But we explained to them as to why it is important to defeat Modi-Shah. And we made all efforts. But they are not interested,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of making flip-flops, Kejriwal recounted how, last Tuesday, Congess’ Ghulam Nabi Azad conveyed the party’s decision that it was ready for a tie-up in Delhi and Haryana, but made a departure from that stand within a day. “Last Tuesday, around 11 pm, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was called by Ghulam Nabi Azad to his place. He said there will be an alliance in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh. Sanjay agreed. It was decided that there will be a joint press conference the next day.

“Next day, we keep waiting. They called us in the evening, changing a few conditions. We accepted the new conditions as well. But they went back on their words once again,” Kejriwal said.

Referring to the tweet where the Rahul Gandhi had accused the Delhi CM of making “U-turns”, Kejriwal said: “I want to ask him where in the world has coalitions been stitched on Twitter.”

“I appeal to all those who want to see Modi defeated, don’t let votes split. Congress is not getting Hindu votes. There was confusion among Muslims. Congress is damaging anti-BJP alliances across the country.

“Gatbandhan karna hai toh baithke baat karo na. Had Congress been in a position to win, I would have given all the seven seats to Congress. Therefore there’s no point in a Delhi-specific alliance. Today we are in a position to defeat the BJP in all the seven seats,” he added.

The press conference was attended by all the seven Delhi Lok Sabha candidates of the AAP.