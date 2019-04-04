Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad LIVE updates: Congress chief to file nomination today
Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad LIVE updates: Claiming that people in South India "feel hostility" from Modi, Rahul said the Wayanad ticket is a way to send out a message that "Congress stands with you. I stand with you."
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who recently announced his candidature from Wayanad, Kerala apart from his home turf Amethi, will file his nomination today. Accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul will embark on a massive roadshow before filing his nomination papers. The brother-sister duo arrived in Kozhikode last night to a rousing welcome.
Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad nomination has upset leaders in the Left who claim that “Congress has lost the plot” by deciding to fight against the Left instead of the BJP. Targeting the Congress chief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rally said that Gandhi chose Wayanad because the constituency is not ‘dominated by the majority community.’ Congress was “running away from majority-dominated areas” to “take refuge in areas where the majority is in minority,” he added.
Reckoned as one of the safest constituencies for the party, Congress believes that “nothing will work against Rahul Gandhi” in Wayanad. Claiming that people in South India “feel hostility” from Modi, Rahul said the Wayanad ticket is a way to send out a message that “Congress stands with you. I stand with you.”
With Wayanad ticket, Rahul would be following in the footsteps of grandmother Indira Gandhi, who had contested from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Medak (now in Telangana) in her comeback elections in 1980, and mother Sonia, who had contested from Amethi in UP and Bellary (Karnataka) in her maiden electoral fight in 1999.
Rahul’s decision, in line with the Gandhis looking South when in crisis, appears to be a bid to make a larger political statement — that, unlike his prime challenger, Narendra Modi, he is not confining himself to the North. Rahul is also contesting from Amethi, from where he has won thrice earlier. The BJP has again fielded Union minister Smriti Irani against him.
According to sources, the Congress had zeroed in on three seats for Rahul to contest from in the South — Wayanad, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and Bangalore Rural in Karnataka. Wayanad is the safest best among the three.
Located in the tri-junction of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, Wayanad seat came into being in 2009 after the delimitation of constituencies. Won by the Congress twice since its inception, the seat is considered to be a safe turf for the party.
