Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad LIVE updates: Congress chief to file nomination today

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who recently announced his candidature from Wayanad, Kerala apart from his home turf Amethi, will file his nomination today. Accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul will embark on a massive roadshow before filing his nomination papers. The brother-sister duo arrived in Kozhikode last night to a rousing welcome.

Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad nomination has upset leaders in the Left who claim that “Congress has lost the plot” by deciding to fight against the Left instead of the BJP. Targeting the Congress chief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rally said that Gandhi chose Wayanad because the constituency is not ‘dominated by the majority community.’ Congress was “running away from majority-dominated areas” to “take refuge in areas where the majority is in minority,” he added.

Reckoned as one of the safest constituencies for the party, Congress believes that “nothing will work against Rahul Gandhi” in Wayanad. Claiming that people in South India “feel hostility” from Modi, Rahul said the Wayanad ticket is a way to send out a message that “Congress stands with you. I stand with you.”