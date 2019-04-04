‘Was my dream to see him’: Rahul Gandhi gets enthusiastic welcome in Wayanad

From as early as 6 am on Thursday, thousands of enthusiastic Congress workers and those of its close ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), flowed with flags and placards into the narrow streets of Kalpetta, the district headquarters of Wayanad, from neighbouring areas of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. The exultation among the general public was also no less

They were all waiting to welcome Rahul Gandhi who was to arrive to file his nomination papers as the Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF candidate from Wayanad in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The picturesque region, situated on the southern end of the Deccan plateau amid the Western Ghats, is referred to as the tri-junction of the states of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. By contesting from Wayanad, Gandhi has signalled his intention to satisfy the aspirations of the party cadre of the three states and maximise gains in southern India.

It was around 11 am that a helicopter with Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra landed amid a cloud of dust at a local school ground turned into a helipad. Senior Congress leaders like former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, party-incharge of Kerala Mukul Wasnik and general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal waited for the duo at the school ground.

Gandhi, accompanied by his sister and senior UDF leaders, climbed into an open truck which then rode to the district collectorate, flanked on both sides by ecstatic supporters of the party and locals.

As the convoy made way through the leafy streets of Kalpetta, there were shouts of ‘kanne, karale Rahule’ (our eyes, our hearts, oh Rahul) and ‘Rahul Gandhikku abhivadyangal’ (Salute to Rahul Gandhi).

“It was my biggest dream to see Rahul Gandhi come to Wayanad. He will win 100% from here. All we are waiting for is to know the margin of his victory,” a woman from neighbouring town of Mananthavady told the indianxpress.com.

Joshy, a farmer from Naduvayal in Kalpetta, had waited for hours in the sun to catch a glimpse of the leader he “admired most in Indian politics”.

“I’m not a political worker nor do I believe in any political party,” he said. “Pakshe Rahul Gandhi njangade vikaram aanu. aa vikarathinu vendi aanu ithrem aalukal thadichu koodi irikkunath (Rahul Gandhi is a part of our emotion. That’s why we have assembled here in such large numbers to see him.”

With the recent killing of a suspected Maoist in a police encounter in Lakkidi, a few kilometres from Kalpetta, and regular sighting of cadres of extremist outfits in the jungles of Wayanad, the state police and the Special Protection Group (SPG) had maintained a tight vigil over the town over the last two days. Even though a public rally and a meeting at the local Congress office were planned ahead of Gandhi’s visit, these were sternly advised against by the SPG which was cautious of the security arrangements.

Closer to noon, Gandhi filed his nomination papers before district collector Ajayakumar AR, at the civil station. He once again set out on a public roadshow from the civil station, through the main town of Kalpetta, amid swarming supporters including both men and women. Dozens had climbed on top of buildings and lamp-posts to get a clear view of the convoy. Most shops and establishments in the town had downed shutters in anticipation of the event. Traffic on the main road from Kalpetta to Bengaluru and Mysuru was halted for several hours as well.

Back at the school ground, after concluding his roadshow, Gandhi briefed reporters on the idea of contesting from a seat in southern India.

“I have come to Kerala to send the message that India is one country. I felt there is an assault on the idea of Kerala, the south, the northeast. India is a country of different ideologies, languages and cultures. There has been a feeling among the people in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu that the way this government and PM Modi has been operating, there has been an assault on their language and culture,” he said.

Responding for the first time to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s charge that he was coming to Kerala to fight the Left, not the BJP, Gandhi said, “I know that the CPM and the Congress have been locked in a fight in Kerala. This fight will go on. I know that the CPM has to fight me, but I’m not going to say a word against the CPM. I will absorb all their attacks with happiness, but you will not hear a word from me against them in this campaign.”

Wayanad and the rest of Kerala’s 20 constituencies go to polls in a single phase on April 23.