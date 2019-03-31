Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi to hold rally in Chandrapur on April 5, Priyanka roadshow likely in Nagpur

CONGRESS IS expecting the tide to turn in its favour in Vidarbha with party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary for east UP, Priyanka Vadra, set to hit campaign trail in the region over the next few days.

Rahul is set to address a rally in Chandrapur on April 5 and another later, possibly at Wardha. “We are trying to organise a rally in Nagpur too. But on April 5, BSP chief Mayawati has booked the most sought after venue of Kasturchand Park for her rally. So, we may have to hold our programme at some other place,” said a leader. “Priyanka is likely to hold a roadshow in Nagpur on April 7 or 8,” he added.

Another leader said, “Rahul is going to Chandrapur but it is unlikely that both he and Priyanka would come to Nagpur. Priyanka has promised to hold a roadshow here.”

A senior leader said that while Rahul’s programme has been finalised, dates are yet to be finalised for Priyanka’s roadshow. “Earlier, Priyanka was likely to choose a date between April 4 and 6. But with Rahul’s rally to be held on April 5, Priyanka’s roadshow will now be held on April 7 or 8. The dates are yet to be confirmed,” the leader added.

In Nagpur, Congress candidate Nana Patole is taking on BJP’s Nitin Gadkari. Patole, seen as an outsider — having shifted from Bhandara-Gondia constituency — is receiving a good response from all sections, including traders, party leaders claimed. Priyanka’s roadshow would turn the tide decisively in Patole’s favour, claimed a leader.

The Chandrapur battle is also developing into a tough fight for BJP MP and Union MoS Home Hansraj Ahir. After twice changing its nominees, Congress has fielded Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar, who had quit the Shiv Sena to join Congress. “Dhanorkar is getting a huge response and may win a major share of votes in Kunbi-dominated Assembly segments of Rajura, Wani and Bhadravati-Warora, which he represents as an MLA,” said a leader.

A leader said, “Dhanorkar’s fate will become clear after a meeting of party workers at Chandrapur on April 4. A party faction, led by former MP Naresh Pugalia, is still not with Dhanorkar. If that group decides to help him, then he may actually win.”