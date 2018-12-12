Rahul Gandhi to decide who will be CM in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh tomorrow

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will announce Thursday the name of the new chief minister in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the Hindi-heartland states won by the party in the recently concluded Assembly Elections.

Advertising

In Madhya Pradesh, the main contenders for the position are state party president Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia. In Rajasthan, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and the party’s young face in the state-Sachin Pilot-are eyeing for the top spot.

A day after the results were announced, the Congress said it would stake claim to form the government in both states. After a Congress Legislative Party meet in Bhopal Wednesday to deliberate on the CM face, Congress leader Shobha Ozha announced that MLAs made a unanimous decision that party president Rahul Gandhi will decide who will be the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh. Former Defence Minister AK Antony was appointed the central observer of the state and was present at the meeting.

In Rajasthan too, the onus is now on the party chief to choose between the hopeful CMs.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Gehlot and Pilot have arrived at the residence of Governor Kalyan Singh to form the government. The Congress party won 99 seats in the 199-member house. The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have offered support to the Congress.

In Madhya Pradesh too, the party has staked claim to form the government with the support of BSP and SP, having won 114 seats of the 230-member house. The majority mark is 116.

Who will be CM in Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi to decide

Mallikarjun Kharge, Observer for Chhattisgarh said party chief Rahul Gandhi will decide who will become the Chief Minister of the state.”It has been unanimously decided that the head of the CLP leaders will be decided by Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi had said that even if a resolution is passed unanimously, every MLA should be talked to & their opinions have to be considered,” ANI quoted him as saying.

The contenders are Tamardhwaj Sahu-the 69-year-old MP from Durg, TS Singh Deo-who was the Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, and current President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee Bhupesh Baghe. Ending electoral draught of 15 years, the grand-old party wrested power from the BJP in the state.

Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga to be Mizoram CM

Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga would be sworn-in as the chief minister of Mizoram at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The MNF returned to power in Mizoram by bagging 26 seats of the 40-member state legislature after a decade.

KCR to be sworn-in as Telangana CM tomorrow

With the emphatic victory of the TRS, K Chandrashekhar Rao will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, his second consecutive term. Known for his penchant for Vastu and Astrology, KCR decided upon taking oath at 1.34 pm following advice from Laxmi Narayan Acharya, the chief priest of the Yadadri temple, who has cited the time as “auspicious”.