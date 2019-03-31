Putting speculations to rest, the Congress Sunday announced that party president Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to his native Amethi constituency.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, senior Congress leader A K Antony said, “Rahul ji has given his consent to contest from two seats, very happy to inform you that he will also contest from Wayanad in Kerala.”

When asked if Gandhi was not confident on winning the Amethi seat this time, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Why did Modi ji leave Gujarat and contest from Varanasi? Was he not confident in Gujarat? These are immature and childish comments. She (Smriti Irani) will complete a hattrick of losses.”

Wayanad, a constituency in north Kerala, was formed post delimitation in 2009. It encompasses a large share of tribal population and is touted to be a safe seat for the Congress. In the two Lok Sabha elections that the seat has seen so far, MI Shanavas, who passed away last year, won both times for the Congress even though his margin of victory came down drastically in 2014. Click here for more election news

Rumours were rife that Gandhi may eventually choose a second seat in Karnataka where the party’s alliance with the JD(S) is seen to pose a stiff challenge to the BJP. But he chose to fight from Wayanad on the Kerala Congress’ request.

Congress’ move to make Rahul contest from Wayanad highlights the party’s efforts to portray Rahul as a pan-India leader who enjoys public support from all communities in India. The move is also significant as the LDF, not the BJP, is the direct competition to the Congress in the state, and Rahul’s rhetorics would have to differ from the ones he trades at PM Narendra Modi and the saffron party.

Chief Minister P Vijayan had made it clear as well, “In Uttar Pradesh, SP-BSP alliance is unarguably the main political force, whereas in Kerala it is the LDF. Gandhi is not coming to fight the BJP here, but the LDF.”

CPI’s P P Suneer is the LDF’s candidate from the seat while the BDJS, the BJP’s ally in the state, is yet to announce its candidate in the state.

Wayanad will go to polls on April 23 during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Amethi will cast its vote on May 6 during the fifth phase.