Rahul Gandhi to address mega Congress rally in Moga on March 7

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a mega rally in Moga on March 7. The decision to this effect was taken on Tuesday and Moga was picked as Congress wants Rahul to address partymen from all parts of the state.

Advertising

“Moga would be easily approachable for leaders and participants from all parts of the state, be it Malwa, Doaba or Majha,” said a party leader.

A source said AICC had already sent a communique to Punjab Congress for organising the rally. The party was busy with Vidhan Sabha session during the last fortnight. With tension building up on the border after Tuesday’s air strike on Pakistan and with CM Amarinder Singh deciding to camp in border areas for next three days, the party has decided to finalise the rally on March 7.

The party also expects that by that time, the Lok Sabha election may be announced and the time would be ripe for the rally. The Congress is eying all the 13 seats in Punjab as the party is in powerful position in the state having 78 seats in a 117-member Assembly. It is confident that with the opposition SAD and AAP divided, the Congress stands a chance to secure most of the Lok Sabha seats.

“We will ensure MLAs, and leaders from all Assembly segments mobilise as many people as possible. The arrangements for their transport would have to be done. All this will require time,” said a party leader.

He added that learning from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s poor show in Chandigarh recently — his rally was thinly attended, political parties are taking any chances. “It was a lesson for everyone that a rally has to be managed.”

Advertising

He added that Rahul would have a lot to showcase for the Punjabi audience starting from the debt waiver besides hitting out at SAD-BJP and AAP.