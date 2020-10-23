Bihar polls: PM ‘insulted’ soldiers when he said nobody intruded into Ladakh, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Grand Alliance's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav at a public meeting in Hisua in Bihar's Nawada district. (Picture source: Bihar Youth Congress/Twitter)

Kicking off his campaign in Bihar by addressing a joint rally with RJD chief and the Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the border standoff with China in Ladakh.

Gandhi said the Prime Minister has insulted the Indian Army when he lied that no Chinese soldier has entered the Indian territory.

“When Bihar’s young soldiers were martyred, the question is that day what did the Prime Minister of the country say and what did he do….in Ladakh the youth from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and other states protect India’s land at the border shedding their blood and sweat…the question is when China killed 20 of our soldiers and took our land…1200 km China has come inside our territory…the question is why did our Prime Minister insult our bravehearts saying no one has entered India territory..that is the question,” Gandhi said addressing a public meeting in Hisua in Nawada district.

“The question is when you will throw out Chinese soldiers from Indian land. And tell the people of Bihar how many jobs you have given them. He had promised two crore jobs for the youth….did you get?” he asked.

The former Congress president said he will bow his head before farmers, soldiers, labourers and small traders and accused PM Modi of working for Ambani and Adani.

Bihar Polls Bihar crimes: Nitish’s 15 years — Murders, abduction for ransom down, stretched police

In jute belt, Nitish all the way: ‘Got jal, bijli, only lack PDS’

LJP manifesto — Jobs, ‘caste-free’ society Click here for full coverage

“And he (PM) goes home and works for Ambani and Adani. He will make a speech and bow his head before you but when the time comes to work…he will work for somebody else,” Gandhi said.

Tejashwi, on the other hand, was scathing against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar questioning him on the promises he had made.

“Did he give you jobs, did he set up factories, did he eradicate poverty, did he give you water for irrigation…he says Bihar is a landlocked state so factories can’t be set up…Didn’t Lalu Prasad Yadav set up factories….and what about states like Punjab and Haryana..the fact is Nitishji you are tired…you cannot handle Bihar anymore,” the RJD leader said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd