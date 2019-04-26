Rahul Gandhi showing signs of desperation, Cong fighting 2019 election on 1971 agenda: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is displaying the ‘desperation of a loser’ as the ‘fake’ narratives built by him over the Rafale jet deal and loan waivers to business houses have evaporated. In a Facebook post titled ‘Has the Congress Thrown its Hands Up?’, Jaitley wrote, “He (Gandhi) displayed the desperation of a loser.”

“Rahul Gandhi, in the last one year, built up a fake narrative on Rafale and loan waiver to business houses, which was contrary to the truth. The fake issues evaporated and now strike no chord in the electorate,” Jaitley said.

Not keeping in tune with the times, Jaitley further observed that Congress is contesting the 2019 election on the 1971 agenda. “The Congress is contesting the 2019 election on the 1971 agenda. It is not in tune with the times. The writing on the wall is loud and clear. Those who lived a life of entitlement all through, give up when office seems to be a distant dream.”

Jaitley stated that Gandhi reeked of desperation when he offered four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) without realising that its chief Arvind Kejriwal was “playing games” with Congress.

He further claimed that judging the euphoric reaction on the ground, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) would get a larger mandate in the ongoing general elections than it did in 2014.

“The Congress is in no position to effectively take on the regional parties or the BJP… The euphoric reaction at the ground suggests a mandate larger than 2014. A 65 per cent to 70 per cent approval rating for an incumbent Prime Minister is unprecedented in India,” Jaitley said.

The “desperation of Gandhi was at a climax” when the Congress and the NCP outsourced the job of attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Raj Thackeray without realising the fallout of such a move in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other north Indian States, Jaitley said.

Adding that ‘New India’ is a positive India, Jaitley said, it does not accept the negativatism of Gandhi, Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and TDP.