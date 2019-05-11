Rahul helps ‘fix’ his helicopter in Himachal’s Una, shares photo on Instagram

Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, who has been busy campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, Friday shared a photo of himself trying to ‘fix’ something on his helicopter in Himachal Pradesh’s Una.

The photo posted on social media site Instagram has already garnered more than 75,000 likes. In the photo caption, Rahul mentions that there was a problem with the helicopter that they were travelling in but due to ‘good teamwork’ they were able to fix the issue.

He wrote: “Good teamwork means all hands to the deck! We had a problem with our helicopter in Una, HP today, that working together we quickly fixed. Nothing serious thankfully.”

Himachal Pradesh goes to poll on May 19, which is the last phase of the seven-phase elections the results of which will be declared on May 23.

Notably, the use of social media websites by party leaders to promote or campaign for the Lok Sabha elections is gaining prominence in this year’s election with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube also being used to spread political messages.