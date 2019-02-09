Rahul Gandhi: Scheme for farmers launched as PM was worried after poll losses

Insisting that it was easy to scare Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the PM-Kisan scheme was launched because the Prime Minister was worried by the poll outcome in three Hindi heartland states after the Congress’s promise to waive off farm loans.

“Mai samajh gaya Narendra Modi ko darake aap koi bhi kam kara sakte ho (I realised you can get any work done by scaring him),’’ he said at a rally in Bhopal.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s “Congress-mukt Bharat” slogan, he said, “Are bhaiyya kaha miti? MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh me (sarkar) ban gayi aur Delhi me banne ja rahi hai (Where has the Congress been wiped out? We formed governments in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and are going to form the government in Delhi.’’

Crediting party workers with the recent victories, Rahul said they should focus on farmers, youths and public because they are malik (masters). “We don’t believe in 56-inch chest mindset and ‘I did this..I did that’,’’ he said, taking a swipe at the Prime Minister. “These days he (Modi) speaks with his gaze lowered and he no longer talks about corruption.’’

Naming all the CMs of Congress-ruled states, he said if they forgot to respect, listen and accommodate people, they will be replaced by someone else.

He claimed that bureaucrats ran the BJP governments in MP in the past 15 years, and added that it won’t happen in the Congress regime. “This state belongs to all, not to one particular organisation or Mohan Bhagwat,’’ he said, adding that the Congress will listen to all and even include panchayat officials in running the government.

Gandhi reiterated the promise to ensure guaranteed income for the poor and accused the BJP government of insulting farmers with its promise to give them “Rs 17 per day”.

He added, “We won’t insult you by giving Rs 17 per day’’. Rahul said the Congress’s proposed scheme for farmers would be as historic as green revolution, white revolution, liberalisation and right to food.