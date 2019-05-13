Toggle Menu
‘You should be ashamed’: In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi hits out at Pitroda for remarks on 1984 riots

"Pitroda ji, what you had said was completely wrong and you should be ashamed of yourself. You should seek a public apology," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Punjab's Khanna.

As the BJP continues its attack on the Congress for Sam Pitroda’s “hua to hua” remarks over the 1984 riots, party president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the leader should be ashamed of himself and seek apology from the country.

“What Sam Pitroda said about 1984 (anti-Sikh riots) was totally wrong and he should seek an apology from the country. I am saying this publicly and I also said the same to him over the phone. Pitroda ji, what you had said was completely wrong and you should be ashamed of yourself. You should seek a public apology,” Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Punjab’s Khanna.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was also present at the event where Gandhi sought vote for Congress candidate Amar Singh, who is pitted against SAD nominee D S Guru from Fatehgarh Sahib (reserve) constituency.

The saffron party has stepped up offensive against the Congress over Pitroda’s remarks as the 1984 anti-Sikh riots is an emotive issue in Punjab which is going to polls on May 19.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped up his attack on the Congress over Pitroda’s remark. The remark reflects the arrogance of the opposition party, Modi said, addressing a rally at Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

Modi said ‘hua to hua’ are not just three words but reflect the arrogance of the Congress. While they (Congress leaders) were saying “hua to hua”, the people of the country were saying “enough is enough”, Modi said.

These ‘mahamilavati’ people are saying ‘hua toh hua‘, but the country is now saying ‘mahamilavati logon ab bohot hua‘ (enough is enough), he said.

