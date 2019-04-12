PM’s Make in India an empty slogan, only see Made in China products everywhere: Rahul

Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said that the country is instead flooded with Chinese products. While addressing a poll rally in Tamil Nadu’s Salem, Gandhi referred to the unemployed youth of the state, saying PM Modi had hurt them in the last five years, giving “huge amounts of money from the banks to the richest people but not to them.”

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Follow LIVE updates here

Advertising

“He gave you an empty slogan called Make in India but wherever we look we see Made in China products,” he said.

“Be it phone, shoes or shirt you see made in China,” Gandhi added. He further said that he now wants ‘real made in India’ and ‘real made in Tamil Nadu’.

Click here for more election news

“Under Modi’s Make in India, if a young Tamil entrepreneur wanted to start a business he had to knock on the doors of different government offices where he had to pay bribes,” the Congress chief alleged, adding, “By the time he got his permissions the business is already failed.”

The Congress chief further said that his party has come up with a new idea in its poll manifesto for entrepreneurs. “When you want to start a new business you will not have to take permission from any government department for three years, Once your business is established, take permission,” he said.

‘Not a single picture of PM with farmers’

At the Salem rally, Rahul Gandhi said, “When Tamil farmers are protesting in Jantar Mantar, he (Modi) has not got even one word to say. They have to take off their clothes and still, he does not pay any attention. He does not have the decency to call them and ask them why they were upset.”

But he alleged that PM Modi, ‘however, hugged every single corrupt businessman’.

‘Will remove GST’

Calling the Good and Services Tax (GST) as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ again, Gandhi said it comprised five different taxes and a tax rate of 28 per cent wherein “even weavers had to pay tax if they had to buy thread or material.”

Gandhi promised that the moment Congress party was voted to power, GST tax will be removed and instead the party will give a “real GST, (envisaging) one tax, minimum tax and a simple tax.”

(Inputs from PTI)