Rahul Gandhi already knows results of polls, so not coming to Gujarat: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was avoiding Gujarat because he already knew the results of the upcoming Assembly elections.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) is not going to come to Mahudha. He knows the results and so he is not showing his face in Gujarat,” Shah said while addressing an election meeting in Kheda district’s Mahudha constituency, which is held by the Opposition Congress.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Gandhi had attended only three election rallies in Gujarat thus far, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was camping in the state. “Look at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. There is no sweat or work or effort. Without these you cannot win elections. Rahul Gandhi came to attend only three sabhas,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.

Referring to the distribution of free foodgrains among 80 crore homes during the Covid pandemic, Shah said, “This work was done so beautifully that there was no corruption anywhere. If this had happened during Congress rule, foodgrains meant for the poor would have gone outside the country via Nepal, and you would have seen new cars having four rings (referring to Audi) parked in the houses of Congress leaders in Kheda.”

“During the 10 years of Congress rule [at the Centre] between 2004 and 2014, a Rs 12 lakh-crore scam took place. A journalist told me a beautiful thing: during the Congress rule, there were so many scams that they could not be counted, but there is no scam during BJP rule. This is the difference between the two. Congress leaders filled their houses with money. They got votes in the name of poverty, but did nothing for the poor. Instead of removing poverty, they removed the poor,” he added.