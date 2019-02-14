LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies in Rajasthan, Gujarat today

The election season has begun and Congress president Rahul Gandhi has a busy itinerary on Thursday. He is in Ajmer, Rajasthan, this morning to speak at the Congress’ Sewa Dal National Convention, after which he will fly to Valsad in Gujarat to address a public meeting — his first in the state since 2017. Gandhi has been on the offensive, targeting the BJP over what he says is a scam in the Rafale deal and accusing the ruling government of destroying the credibility of institutions.

Gandhi’s rallies come a day after leaders from Opposition parties came together in New Delhi in a show of strength against the BJP-led NDA. Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) and Farooq Abdullah (National Conference) met last night and discussed the idea of a national pre-poll alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a common minimum programme.