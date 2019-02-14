LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies in Rajasthan, Gujarat today
The election season has begun and Congress president Rahul Gandhi has a busy itinerary on Thursday. He is in Ajmer, Rajasthan, this morning to speak at the Congress’ Sewa Dal National Convention, after which he will fly to Valsad in Gujarat to address a public meeting — his first in the state since 2017. Gandhi has been on the offensive, targeting the BJP over what he says is a scam in the Rafale deal and accusing the ruling government of destroying the credibility of institutions.
The Congress president Wednesday met a host of Opposition leaders, including TMC's Mamata Banerjee, NCP's Sharad Pawar, TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, NC's Farooq Abdullah and, interestingly, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. The Congress is considering a pre-poll alliance with these parties ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
After the meeting, Mamata said: “We need to coordinate. It is clear that our slogan — Sabko ek rakho, desh ko bachao; Save India from disaster, from the hands of BJP, Modi and Amit Shah, resonates… Modi hatao, desh bachao… We will go in for a pre-poll alliance so that it doesn’t become a post-poll irritant."
