LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies in Rajasthan, Gujarat today

Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan, Gujarat today LIVE UPDATES: He is in Ajmer to speak at the Congress' Sewa Dal National Convention, after which he will fly to Valsad in Gujarat to address a public meeting. Follow the latest news below.

Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan, Gujarat today: The Congress president will address rallies in Ajmer and Valsad. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

The election season has begun and Congress president Rahul Gandhi has a busy itinerary on Thursday. He is in Ajmer, Rajasthan, this morning to speak at the Congress’ Sewa Dal National Convention, after which he will fly to Valsad in Gujarat to address a public meeting — his first in the state since 2017. Gandhi has been on the offensive, targeting the BJP over what he says is a scam in the Rafale deal and accusing the ruling government of destroying the credibility of institutions.

Gandhi’s rallies come a day after leaders from Opposition parties came together in New Delhi in a show of strength against the BJP-led NDA. Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) and Farooq Abdullah (National Conference) met last night and discussed the idea of a national pre-poll alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a common minimum programme.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in Rajasthan's Ajmer to address a meeting at 10.40 am. Later in the afternoon he will address a public rally in Valsad, in Gujarat. Follow our live blog for the latest news. 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi stages a protest against the Rafale deal outside Parliament on the last day of the Budget session in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

The Congress president Wednesday met a host of Opposition leaders, including TMC's Mamata Banerjee, NCP's Sharad Pawar, TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, NC's Farooq Abdullah and, interestingly, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. The Congress is considering a pre-poll alliance with these parties ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

After the meeting, Mamata said: “We need to coordinate. It is clear that our slogan — Sabko ek rakho, desh ko bachao; Save India from disaster, from the hands of BJP, Modi and Amit Shah, resonates… Modi hatao, desh bachao… We will go in for a pre-poll alliance so that it doesn’t become a post-poll irritant."

"We are in agreement on the idea of a common minimum agenda/programme. Rahul will share a draft with us," Mamata added.

