Rahul Gandhi promises passage of women’s quota Bill if Congress voted to power

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday promised that Women’s Reservation Bill will be passed in Parliament if his party is voted to power, PTI reported. The women’s quota bill – which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state legislatures – has been in the limbo ever since it was passed by the Rajya Sabha way back in 2010. Addressing a rally in Cochin, Rahul said, “The first thing we will do when we win the 2019 election is to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament.”

Rahul was responding to a suggestion from a party worker that there was a need for more women candidates. “We want to see women in the position of leadership,” he added.

Repeating his promise of minimum income to the poor, Rahul said, “He (PM Modi) has provided a maximum income guarantee to 15 of his friends. If you are Anil Ambani you have a guarantee to maximum income you can get. We are going to give a minimum income guarantee to all the Indians.”

Rahul had also written to the prime minister in the past seeking his support for the women’s quota bill. “I write to you to request your support to ensure the passage of the women’s reservation bill in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament,” Gandhi had written to the prime minister in 2018. The bill has been stalled in the Lok Sabha for over eight years on one pretext or the other, Gandhi added.

Recently, women parliamentarians had raised the issue of continuous delay in passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Upper House. The Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill, commonly known as the Women’s Reservation Bill, was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010, but is awaiting nod of the Lok Sabha.