Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka help injured journalists during Wayanad roadshow

At least three journalists sustained minor injuries after a barricade broke during Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Wayanad today, ANI reported. The Congress leader, who filed his nomination papers from this Lok Sabha seat earlier today, was seen helping the authorities assist the injured.

Advertising

He was accompanied by his sister and Uttar Pradesh East General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was by his side while the injured were being helped into an ambulance.

Gandhi held the roadshow after completing his nomination procedures at the district collectorate in Wayanad and was accompanied by state leaders including former chief minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala.

A massive crowd of supporters had gathered along the lanes of Wayanad, greeting the convoy with party flags. During the roadshow, Gandhi was seen shaking hands with many supporters.

Read | Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad, says will not speak a word against CPM

Last month, Gandhi was seen — in a video posted by his staff– dabbing the forehead of a man injured in a car accident at Humayun Road in Delhi. Gandhi was on his way back from Talkatora Stadium where he had gone to a public meeting.

Click here for more election news

The AICC chief is contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat this year which goes to polls on April 23, and also from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi. He is the sitting MP from Amethi and has been representing the seat since 2004.