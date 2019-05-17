BJP-RSS are not ‘God-ke Lovers’ but ‘God-Se Lovers’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at the BJP-RSS over its leaders making controversial remarks on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, saying that the BJP and the RSS are not ‘God-ke Lovers’ but instead ‘God-se Lovers’.

“I finally got it. The BJP and the RSS… Are not God-Ke Lovers. They are God-Se Lovers,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

The entire controversy erupted after BJP’s Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur lauded Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a ‘patriot’. She was replying to actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s remark that independent India’s first “extremist was a Hindu”, in reference to Godse. An apology was issued by Thakur hours later where she said she respected Gandhi and his work for the country cannot be forgotten.

Calling Thakur’s comments as a detriment to society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he cannot forgive Pragya Singh Thakur for calling Godse a ‘deshbhakt’.

Similar remarks were followed by Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde backing Thakur’s comment. Hegde, in a tweet, which was later deleted, wrote that he was glad that after seven decades a debate is being held on a topic giving chance for the condemned to be heard.

BJP’s MP from Karnataka Nalin Kumar Kateel also compared Godse with former prime minister Rajeev Gandhi saying, “Godse killed one, Kasab killed 72, Rajiv Gandhi killed 17,000. You judge who is more cruel in this??”

As the controversy raged, BJP president Amit Shah said the party has taken serious note of the statements and that the comments were against the party’s ideology. Shah had asked the party’s disciplinary committee to submit a report on the issue in 10 days for further action.