Modi is Pakistan’s poster boy, not us: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday continued his attack on the Centre over ‘stolen’ Rafale files even as he dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “poster boy of Pakistan” for publicly hugging former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and inviting the neighbouring country’s spy agency ISI to Pathankot where an IAF base was attacked.

“He is the Pakistan’s poster boy, not us,” said Gandhi, hitting back at Modi for having publicly hugged Sharif during his swearing-in ceremony and later when he visited Pakistan to wish the leader on his birthday. The Congress president also attacked the prime minister for inviting the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to India to probe the Pathankot terror attack.

“I do not remember, did we go to Nawaz Sharif? Who came to Pathankot–the ISI. The Prime Minister got the ISI to investigate Pathankot. Prime Minister went to Mr Nawaz Sharif”s (family) wedding and we are the poster boys,” he said at a press conference.

“He (Modi) is the poster boy of Pakistan, hugging Mr Nawaz Sharif, calling Mr Nawaz Sharif to his swearing-in ceremony. The fact of the matter is that the issue here is corruption in Rafale and it is very clear that prime minister personally got the contract for Anil Ambani and put Rs 30,000 crore in his pocket,” Gandhi said.

However, Gandhi kept his prime focus on the stolen Rafale files. He mocked the Modi government over the alleged stolen papers and said a prime minister who cannot save such crucial papers is dangerous.

Later in the day, Gandhi visited Moga in Punjab and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh as part of his Lok Sabha elections campaign. Here is what he said at the respective rallies:

Rahul in Moga:

Gandhi launched the party’s poll campaign in Punjab with a rally in Killi Chahlan Village of Moga district. The rally was initially named as ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Hindustan’, as a tribute to CRPF men killed in Pulwama attack, but was later renamed to ‘Mission 13’. The Congress chief lashed out at Modi for favouring industrialists while ignoring farmers.

In a no holds barred attack on PM Modi, he claimed that the prime minister waived off debt amounting Rs 3.5 lakh crore of fifteen rich industrialists in the country in past five years. He further said that while ‘chowkidar’ is always at service for rich and mighty, ‘he is not ready to return Rs 31,000 crore to Punjab government which is hard earned money of farmers’.

Gandhi said that the battle between Congress and BJP is a battle of ideologies. He said that while Guru Nanak always showed the path of peace, Modi’s BJP was spreading hate and anger in the country.

Rahul in Dharamshala:

Making a major announcement at Dharamshala rally, Gandhi promised that if his party comes to power, then even CRPF and BSF men who die in the line of duty will get the status of a martyr. “It’s sad when someone from paramilitaries is martyred they don’t get status of a martyr. It shouldn’t be that only CRPF or BSF aren’t given the status. When our Govt comes, if personnel is martyred in line of duty, he’ll get status of a martyr,” he said.

In another attack on Modi government, Rahul said that the BJP politicised the Pulwama attack and the Balakot airstrikes. He said that despite the Congress and other Opposition parties’ support over Pulwama terror attack and Balakot airstrikes, PM chose to politicise the matter for gaining election mileage.