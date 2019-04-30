Rahul Gandhi: PM doesn’t say achhe din even by mistake

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t mention “achhe din” (a slogan coined by the BJP for 2014 polls) anymore “even by mistake”, as the public would respond that the good days are over.

Addressing a rally in Jaipur, Rahul said, “Do you remember, earlier there was this slogan of achhe din…Modi ji used to stand with his 56-inch chest…He used to say achhe din (good days), and people on the other side used to say aenge (would come). Now, he doesn’t say achhe din even by mistake as the public would say chale gaye (are gone).”

Targeting Modi over alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal, the Congress chief said that the new slogan of ‘chowkidar chor hai’ (the watchman is a thief) has now come up.

Speaking earlier at a rally in Dholpur district, Rahul said his party’s proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme will help jump-start the Indian economy hit by demonetisation and GST.

“The NYAY yojana (scheme) will not only help India’s poor but it will also jump-start the Indian economy. Much like the way diesel is filled in tractors and trucks, the NYAY yojana is direct diesel for the engine of the Indian economy,” he said.

At another rally in Churu, the Congress president said that after Congress wins the 2019 elections, no farmer in the country will be jailed over bank loans, and a separate budget will be presented for farmers. “Today, unemployment is on a 45-year high. 27,000 youths lose their jobs in 24 hours and 22 lakh government jobs are vacant.” He said he will ensure that these 22 lakh posts are filled within a year, and promised 10 lakh jobs for youths in panchayats.