Rahul Gandhi: PM Modi spreading lies about my family, has personal hatred towards me

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading lies about his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Saturday said the PM had “personal hatred” towards him.

“It is a country that is filled with love. He’s filled with personal hatred. At public functions, I meet with him with love. Even then he doesn’t reply. I talk to him respectfully. He doesn’t talk even then,” Gandhi said in an interview with NDTV.

Over the past week, PM Modi has labelled several allegations against Rajiv Gandhi, from calling him “bhrashtachari No. 1” to accusing the former PM of using INS Viraat for his “personal holiday trips”.

Reacting to the allegations, Rahul Gandhi said, “Narendra Modi talks about Rajiv ji, about Nehru ji, about Indira ji. I know the truth. I know my grandmother’s truth. I know it’s all lies that he is spreading. What difference does it make? It is okay if you say ‘Naamdar’. It will be clear on May 23.”

Reiterating his challenge for a debate on issues such as corruption, demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax and agrarian crisis, the Congress chief said PM Modi had shown him how not to run the country.

“If you govern the country without listening to anybody then the country cannot function properly. Nobody can match the communication skills of the PM,” he said.

On the change in the political scenario from 2014 to 2019, Gandhi said five years ago people said no one could defeat Modi but the refrain was different this time.

“Five years ago, some people said no one can defeat Narendra Modi. But we didn’t back down. We fought in parliament, we fought on the ground. Now he’s feeling scared. No one is today saying Narendra Modi will win,” Gandhi said.

The Congress chief said there was an ideological fight between the BJP-RSS and the progressive forces in the country.

“We are fighting against the ideology that is a threat to the Constitution. PM Modi is ignoring the intelligence of the RBI and announcing demonetisation… Wherever I go, the people of the country are saying that there is a force that is trying to control the country,” he said.

Even though the SP-BSP alliance have attacked the Congress and BJP in the same breath in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi said Mayawati was a national symbol and he respected her.

“She has sent a message to the country. I respect her, I love her. For the political fight, the Congress party will have to fight for ideology,” Rahul Gandhi said.

On a lighter note, Gandhi said the numerous memes and jokes on him do not anger him one bit and, in fact, he enjoys them.