Rahul Gandhi will be PM if Congress wins maximum seats in Lok Sabha polls: Anand Sharma

Rahul Gandhi will be the prime minister if our party gets the maximum seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said on Sunday.

“Leaders will decide who will be the next PM. It all depends on which party leads. If it is the Congress, then the next PM will be our chief Rahul Gandhi,” PTI quoted Sharma as saying. He also said that the party has made pre-poll alliances and will think about post-poll coalitions depending on the results.

Rahul Gandhi is fighting Lok Sabha polls from two constituencies – Wayanad and Amethi – this time.

Sharma said the current Narendra Modi-led government will face the same fate as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2004 when the NDA government’s ‘India Shining’ campaign failed.

“This question was put before us in 2004 when a far better PM, in the form of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was there but what happened? India Shining lost. The same is going to happen now,” Sharma said.

“I am not an astrologer but one thing I can tell you is that Modi will not become PM and the BJP will be defeated. Congress will get a high number of seats,” he added.

Sharma said PM Modi should apologise for failing to deliver on the promises he made during the 2014 Lok Sabha campaign.

“The question today is what is the narrative? Is the PM promising anything to the people? Is the PM not supposed to give an account of what he has done in the last five years?” Sharma questioned.

Accusing the BJP of playing with public sentiment by bringing armed forces into political discourse, Sharma said, “They are playing with the emotions of people. It is a matter of shame. For the first time in the history of this country, the PM is using the armed forces for a partisan political agenda. He should be condemned for it.”

“The Indian Army does not belong to the Narendra Modi government. It belongs to the people and nation. They have insulted the martyrdom and sacrifice of our soldiers,” he added.

He also said the BJP need not give lessons to the Congress on fighting terrorism as the grand old party had lost two prime ministers – Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi- in this fight.

