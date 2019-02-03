Toggle Menu
Rahul Gandhi in Patna LIVE UPDATES: Congress chief to address rally at Gandhi Maidan

Rahul Gandhi in Patna LIVE updates: Invitations have been sent to alliance partners such as RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha and HAM's Jitan Ram Manjhi. There is no word on whether Yadav will attend the meeting and it remains to be if Kushwaha, who was injured in a clash with police, will be able to participate.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel on a flight to Patna (Congress/Twitter)

In what will be the Congress’ first public meeting at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in nearly three decades, chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally on Sunday. Invitations have been sent to alliance partners such as RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, RLSP’s Upendra Kushwaha and HAM’s Jitan Ram Manjhi. There is no word on whether Yadav will attend the meeting and it remains to be if Kushwaha, who was injured in a clash with police, will be able to participate. Manhi, however, has confirmed his presence. Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar which comprises of RJD, RLSP and HAM.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place for the rally. According to Superintendent of Police, Patna, Garima Malik, nearly 3,000 police personnel, including constables, sub-inspectors and officers of DSP rank would be deployed in the city to maintain law and order even as a temporary outpost has been set up in the vicinity of the venue of the rally.

In addition, Quick Response Teams and Anti-Terrorist Squad would be deployed inside the sprawling Gandhi Maidan where more than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed to keep a close watch on movement of people, Malik added.

Live Blog

Congress president Rahul Gandhi to address a rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Track live updates here.

Visuals from Gandhi Maidan

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel tries to pump up enthusiasm among Bihar supporters

Rahul Gandhi's first address in Bihar as the Congress chief

Today's rally will be Rahul Gandhi's first public address in Bihar as the Congress chief. Local supporters have put up colourful posters across the city, many of these taking jibes at the Modi government.

Notably, the Gandhi Maidan which has witnessed rallies by luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajendra Prasad in the pre-Independence era and Jayaprakash Narayan, Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee later on - was hit by a series of bomb explosions in 2013 when Narendra Modi, then the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the BJPs Prime Ministerial candidate, had addressed his maiden election meeting in Bihar.

A year later, a stampede at the huge ground with a perimeter of nearly 2.5 kilometers during Dussehra celebrations had claimed more than a score of lives.

