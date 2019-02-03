Rahul Gandhi in Patna LIVE UPDATES: Congress chief to address rally at Gandhi Maidan

In what will be the Congress’ first public meeting at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in nearly three decades, chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally on Sunday. Invitations have been sent to alliance partners such as RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, RLSP’s Upendra Kushwaha and HAM’s Jitan Ram Manjhi. There is no word on whether Yadav will attend the meeting and it remains to be if Kushwaha, who was injured in a clash with police, will be able to participate. Manhi, however, has confirmed his presence. Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar which comprises of RJD, RLSP and HAM.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place for the rally. According to Superintendent of Police, Patna, Garima Malik, nearly 3,000 police personnel, including constables, sub-inspectors and officers of DSP rank would be deployed in the city to maintain law and order even as a temporary outpost has been set up in the vicinity of the venue of the rally.

In addition, Quick Response Teams and Anti-Terrorist Squad would be deployed inside the sprawling Gandhi Maidan where more than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed to keep a close watch on movement of people, Malik added.