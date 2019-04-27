Rahul Gandhi only alternative to BJP, says Raj Babbar

Toggle Menu
Babbar, who is also president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the grand old party, said at a press meet in Kolkata Friday.

Raj Babbar at the press conference. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

Senior Congress leader Raj Babbar Friday said that party president Rahul Gandhi was the only alternative to the BJP.

“Congress will return to power and Rahul Gandhi is the only alternative to the BJP in the country,” Babbar, who is also president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the grand old party, said at a press meet in Kolkata Friday.

Criticising the TMC in the state, he said, “The TMC is afraid of free and fair polls. That is why it has resorted to violence. It is shameful that the party doesn’t have any respect for democratic norms.”

Babbar also referred to a recent interview of PM Narendra Modi to question TMC’s stand against the party.

In the interview, Modi had said he had several friends in the Opposition and that Banerjee sends him kurtas and sweets once or twice year.

“Mamata has been sending Modi sweets and kurtas. She never bothered to send it to us though. It must have been a secret which is out in the open now,” said the actor-turned-politician.

