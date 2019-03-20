Rahul Gandhi: One crore youths lost their jobs in 2018 under Modi govt

Highlighting unemployment as the most concerning issue of India, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said that over one crore youths lost their jobs in 2018 alone under the Modi government and the current regime did nothing for them.

Advertising

Addressing a gathering at Khumpui Academy Grounds in Khumulwng near Agartala, Gandhi said, “One crore youths lost jobs in 2018 alone. 3,000 people are losing employment every single day in the country now. There are 7.5 lakh unemployed youths in Tripura alone. Nothing was done for them.” Gandhi’s argument was based on a report published Wednesday by the Indian Express about the shrinking national male workforce.

Gandhi also appealed to the people to fight an ideological battle against the BJP and sought their support to form Congress government at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “There are two things going on in the country simultaneously. On one hand, there is politics of division and hatred of BJP and on the other hand, there is the policy of love, unity and solidarity of Congress. I appeal all party supporters to wage this ideological battle against BJP and contribute in forming Congress government at the centre in Lok Sabha elections,” Gandhi said. Click here for more election news

The Congress president reiterated his promise that Congress would introduce the Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme if the party is voted to power in the general elections.

Follow LIVE updates on Lok Sabha elections

Gandhi identified Citizenship Amendment Bill as an attack on land, language, culture and history of people living in northeast India and said if Congress forms government at the Centre, it would scrap the Bill forever.

Gandhi also accused the prime minister of helping “thieves” of India through demonetisation. “All the thieves of India have turned their black money into white by depositing them into banks during demonetisation. They did this with the help of Narendra Modi,” he said. He also said that Prime Modi and industrialist Anil Ambani would be in jail if the alleged scam in Rafale aircraft deal were to be investigated.

Gandhi further promised that if voted to power, Congress would reinstate special category status for northeastern states, re-introduce special industrial policy for the Northeast, restore tribal lands, focus on connectivity and ensure a minimum income for all unemployed youths.

In a separate event at Agartala this afternoon, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said Congress leaders have come to Tripura to harvest fruits of a communist-free state.

“They are traitors. Nobody from Congress earlier came to Tripura, neither Rahul Gandhi nor Sonia Gandhi or Manmohan Singh. After we have freed the state from Communists with support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, why are they coming here? They are a band of satans. They have come to eat the fruits of success,” Biplab said.

He also said that Congress and CPI (M) were engaged in an unholy nexus at the Centre due to which the Left Front government managed to exist for 25 years in Tripura.

Terming Congress as “anti-Tripura”, “clever fox” and “satan”, Biplab claimed people would reject Congress’s appeal to overthrow Modi government in Lok Sabha polls.