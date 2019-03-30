Rahul Gandhi: Got idea of Nyay scheme from Modi’s Rs 15-lakh promise

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that he got the idea for his party’s poll promise of a minimum income guarantee for 20 per cent of the country’s poorest families from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s “Rs 15 lakh promise” made ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally at Jagadhari town in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district, Rahul said, “I had listened to his (Modi’s) speech in which he had mentioned Rs 15 lakh two-three times. I thought this was a good idea — that the money should be transferred into the accounts of the poor. Narendra Modi ji had lied to you but I don’t lie.”

“I had asked the Congress think tank to study and analyse the idea for two-three months to know whether the Congress government can transfer such an amount in the accounts of the country’s poor. After six months’ work, a concept of justice came out. This is historic concept. You might have seen the face of Narendra Modi ji on TV two-three days back. Dekha, hila diya unko,” he said. Click here for more election news

“We will find those families which have an income of less than Rs 12,000 per month to transfer Rs 72,000 annually in their bank accounts under the Nyay yojna,” he said.

Raising the issue of farm loan waivers, the Congress president said, “When farmers talk to Narendra Modi ji about the loan waiver, (Finance Minister) Arun Jaitley ji says that they won’t do this, we don’t have such policy.”

He claimed that money is withdrawn from the accounts of farmers without their permission under the crop insurance scheme. “The money goes to the companies of Anil Ambani, Adani. When there are losses because of storm and rains, you don’t get your insurance money.”

Responding to his speech, Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala said the Congress president had “failed to ensure any progress on the Rafale issue for 10 years and also delayed functioning of Amethi’s Korba Ordinance Factory, which resulted in delay in the project of making weapons inside the country”.

On Friday, Rahul also addressed meetings in Kurukshetra and Karnal. He also took part in his party’s Parivartan yatra. Other party leaders present at the yatra were former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, PCC chief Ashok Tanwar, and Congress Legislative Party leader Kiran Choudhry. Former CM Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi also joined the yatra. For the past few days, there was speculation that Bishnoi was in the touch with BJP leaders, despite his repeated claims that he was with the Congress.