Rahul Gandhi not a pappu but very educated and intelligent: Sam Pitroda

Maintaining that the country required young leaders like Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Sunday said the party chief was “very educated and intelligent” and certainly not a “pappu”.

“I have great confidence in Rahul, contrary to what BJP has been saying against him for the last ten years. He is not pappu. He is a highly educated, intelligent young man and India needs such young leaders,” Pitroda, also Indian Overseas Congress chief, told reporters.

“Pappu” became a mock-name for Rahul Gandhi in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and he has often been referred to by the name on social media by saffron party supporters.

Pitroda further said that the country needed leaders well-versed in technology rather than those who are equipped with “jumlas” (poll rhetoric).

“India needs modern mind, it needs a mind which is induced with technology, not jumlas. The country needs a man with character, it needs a leader who feels for the people and who believes in democracy and talks about we, not me,” Pitroda said.

Asserting that India’s future and democracy were at stake, the 77-year-old technocrat said Rahul Gandhi had the pedigree to take the country forward.

“I have worked with Rahul’s grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and his father (Rajiv Gandhi). He has the pedigree. It is not about chamchagiri, not about dynasty but someone who can lead the party forward. India’s future and democracy are at stake,” Pitroda said.