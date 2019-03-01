Modi can’t leave aside his PR even for five minutes: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “can’t leave aside his public relations exercise even for five minutes”, news agency PTI reported.

Gandhi said that the PM tells media that the country is united after the Pulwama terror attack but immediately targets Congress party. He (Modi) did the same at war memorial opening, Gandhi said.

The Congress chief was addressing a public rally in Dhule district of north Maharashtra.

The Congress chief also ridiculed Anil Ambani over the Rafale aircraft deal, saying the industrialist “can’t even make a paper plane”. He also alleged that “Rs 30,000 crore went into Ambani’s pockets under the PM’s watch”.

Earlier today, PM Modi during an election rally in Kanyakumari referred to the 2008 Mumbai attacks saying ‘no action was initiated against the perpetrators by Pakistan but you saw what our brave men did after Pulwama and Uri attacks’.

“There was a time when the news reports would read- Air Force wanted to do surgical strike after 26/11 but UPA blocked it. Today, we are in an era where the news reads- Armed forces have full freedom to do what they want, ” PM Modi had said.

He also slammed the Congress party during the inauguration the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Monday over its stand on the Rafale deal.“The scandals of Bofors to the tainted helicopter deal reaching to one family says a lot, now the same people are desperately trying that the Rafale does not fly in the Indian skies,” he had said.