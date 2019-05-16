Toggle Menu
‘Modilie’: No such word exists, Oxford Dictionary tells Rahul Gandhihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-new-word-modilie-oxford-dictionary-5731649/

‘Modilie’: No such word exists, Oxford Dictionary tells Rahul Gandhi

The clarification came a day after the Congress leader referred to a screenshot of the term and its meaning to take on the Prime Minister over the latter's "lies" on various issues, including the contentious Rafale jet deal.

modilie, meaning of modilie, rahul gandhi, oxford dictionary, modilie oxford dictionary, narendra modi, election news
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File)

A day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by using the term “Modilie”, the Oxford Dictionary on Thursday said that no such word existed in the English dictionary. Rahul had on Wednesday said that the term, which is used to refer to someone who “constantly modified the truth”, was the “new word” in the dictionary.

Taking to Twitter, Oxford Dictionary said, “We can confirm that the image showing the entry ‘Modilie’ is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries.”

The clarification came a day after the Congress leader referred to a screenshot of the term and its meaning to take on the Prime Minister over the latter’s “lies” on various issues, including the contentious Rafale jet deal.

“There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry,” Rahul had tweeted, concluding his sentence with a smiley.

In the screenshot of the page, “Modilie” is described as a “mass noun”. It also listed three meanings and examples of the usage of the word – to constantly modify the truth, to lie incessantly and habitually and to lie without respite.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kolkata Police constitutes SIT to probe vandalism of Vidyasagar's statue
2 Frustrated with 'imminent defeat', Mamata threatens to put me behind bars: Modi in Kolkata
3 'My wife will never lie', says Navjot Sidhu on her claim blaming Punjab CM over denial of LS ticket