‘Modilie’: No such word exists, Oxford Dictionary tells Rahul Gandhi

A day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by using the term “Modilie”, the Oxford Dictionary on Thursday said that no such word existed in the English dictionary. Rahul had on Wednesday said that the term, which is used to refer to someone who “constantly modified the truth”, was the “new word” in the dictionary.

Taking to Twitter, Oxford Dictionary said, “We can confirm that the image showing the entry ‘Modilie’ is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries.”

The clarification came a day after the Congress leader referred to a screenshot of the term and its meaning to take on the Prime Minister over the latter’s “lies” on various issues, including the contentious Rafale jet deal.

“There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry,” Rahul had tweeted, concluding his sentence with a smiley.

In the screenshot of the page, “Modilie” is described as a “mass noun”. It also listed three meanings and examples of the usage of the word – to constantly modify the truth, to lie incessantly and habitually and to lie without respite.