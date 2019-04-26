Rahul Gandhi’s ‘dalali’ jibe at PM Modi: Court directs Delhi Police to file report on plea against Congress chief

A Delhi court Friday directed the police to file an action taken report on a plea seeking an FIR against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. The court posted the matter for May 15.

In his complaint, advocate Joginder Tuli has sought police action against Gandhi for accusing the Prime Minister of “hiding behind the blood of the soldiers and doing dalali (cashing in) on their sacrifice”.

The Congress leader was addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh on the 2016 surgical strikes when he allegedly made the remark.

“Jo hamare jawan hai, jinhone apna khoon diya hai Jammu Kashmir main…jinhone Hindustan ke liye surgical strike kiya hai, unke khoon ke peeche aap chupe hue ho. Unki aap dalali kar rahe ho. Yeh bilkul galat hai,” (Our soldiers who have shed their blood in Jammu and Kashmir, who have conducted the surgical strikes, you are hiding behind their blood. You are cashing in on their sacrifice, that’s wrong), he had purportedly said.

The complaint came two days after the Congress leader was issued a notice by the Supreme Court on a plea seeking criminal contempt proceedings against him for allegedly stating that the court had said “chowkidar chor hai” while referring to the Rafale deal.

‘Chowkidar chor hai’ is a political slogan that the Congress party and its chief have extensively used to allege corruption in the Rafale deal on part of the PM Modi-led government.