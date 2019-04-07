Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi over Rafale: Karma is about to catch up with you

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the Prime Minister over the Rafale deal, saying Narendra Modi cannot hide and “karma is about to catch up with you”.

Advertising

In his tweet, Rahul tagged Modi’s interview with a Hindi news channel and challenged the PM to a debate on corruption, saying “Truth is a powerful thing”.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief said, “You can run Mr Modi but you can’t hide. Your karma is about to catch up with you. The country can hear it in your voice. Truth is a powerful thing. I challenge you to a debate on corruption.”

You can run Mr Modi but you can’t hide. Your karma is about to catch up with you. The country can hear it in your voice. Truth is a powerful thing. I challenge you to a debate on corruption. pic.twitter.com/cHhRa0mMeH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 7, 2019

While responding to a question whether Reliance chairman Anil Ambani benefitted by the Rafale deal, PM Modi had told ABP news, “Won’t you believe the Supreme Court? Won’t you believe the CAG report?”

Read full interview here.

The purchase of 36 twin-engine Rafale fighter jets from France has triggered a political controversy, with the Congress making the issue a poll plank and attacking the BJP and PM Modi over the deal.

The Opposition parties have alleged that the NDA government bought the fighter aircraft, built by Dassault Aviation of France, under a direct government-to-government agreement at a much higher price than the one that was being negotiated for 126 aircraft by the previous UPA government under an open tender.