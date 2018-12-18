If PM Modi doesn’t waive farm loans, we will do it in 2019: Rahul Gandhi

Stepping up his attack against the NDA government, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said the party would not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until he waives farm loans in the country. In a press conference outside Parliament, Gandhi sounded the political bugle for the 2019 elections as he fired broadsides at the government over demonetisation, Rafale jet deal and farm loans.

Advertising

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of dividing the country into two halves – one of the poor and the other of rich cronies, Gandhi said: “After coming to power the Modi government has not waived a single rupee. We had promised loan waiver during our poll campaigns and delivered it in six hours in two states. Rajasthan will follow soon.” Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel announced loan waivers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh immediately after taking oath as chief ministers.

Adding that the party would take “farmers’ voices” to the government, Gandhi said, “We will not let the prime minister rest until he waives loans. Congress manifesto for 2019 would promise farm loan waiver. We will do it guaranteed 100 per cent if the Narendra Modi government doesn’t do it by then.”

Accusing the government of catering to the needs of a few industrialists, Gandhi said it has turned a blind eye to the loans given to 15 top industrialists of the country, including Anil Ambani, but has made no effort to alleviate the woes of the farmers in the last four years.

Advertising

In potshots at the government over the Rafale verdict in the Supreme Court, Gandhi said, “Typo errors will now surface in everything. We have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Rafale deal. The Prime Minister had said that we would discuss all the issues, but is now running away.”

“I will discuss this…..” @RahulGandhi on MP chief minister Kamal Nath’s statement that locals were deprived of employment because of outsiders from UP & Bihar & that only those industries that offer 70 per cent employment to people from MP will get benefits. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/xCjX1btNCT — Manoj C G (@manojcg4u) December 18, 2018

He also called demonetisation “the biggest scam” in the country. The Congress president said that the PM had a choice between note ban and loan waiver but he chose the former to “give away money to his industrialist friends”

Gandhi, however, parried the question on Sajjan Kumar’s conviction in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “I have made my position on the riots very clear, and I have said this before. This press conference is about the farmers of the country and that Mr Modi has refused to waive off even one rupee of farm loan,” he said.