Modi ‘cracking under pressure’: Rahul Gandhi on PM’s interview spree

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday in a tweet took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interviews to several media outlets saying that his recent statement and interviews are giving the country a feeling that he is “cracking under pressure”.

Advertising

The Congress chief further said that the Prime Minister is “however, certainly right to be nervous” about the upcoming Lok Sabha election results.

Dear Mr Modi, Your recent statements, interviews & videos are giving India the distinct feeling that you’re cracking under presssure. You are, however, certainly right to be nervous about the results. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2019

The war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress has turned shriller with Modi raising the issue of alleged corruption during the tenure of Rajiv Gandhi as prime minister, saying his life had ended as “bhrashtachari no. 1” (corrupt number one).

At a rally in Delhi on Wednesday, Modi had said, “INS Viraat was insulted by using it as a personal taxi. This happened when Rajiv Gandhi and his family was out for a 10-day vacation.”

Advertising

Read | Gandhis holidayed on board INS Viraat when Rajiv was PM: Modi

Hitting back, the Congress had accused the Prime Minister of spreading lies about its late leader, who was the prime minister over 30 years ago, as he could see his “imminent defeat” in the ongoing polls.

Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

Earlier today, in a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Bina district, Rahul said that the Prime Minister has nothing to say on his government’s performance and hence keeps talking about what happened in the past.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also stepped up her attack on Modi saying she had never seen a ‘more coward’ and ‘weak’ prime minister than him.