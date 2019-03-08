In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi declares battle of ideologies: ‘Guru Nanak’s teachings vs RSS’

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be a battle of ideologies between the followers of Guru Nanak Dev who “showed path of peace, brotherhood and harmony” and that of the BJP-RSS, which is “spreading hatred in the country”, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday said.

“Guru Nanak ji ne sirf Punjab ko nahi, poore desh aur duniya ko pyar aur bhaichaarey ka raasta dikhaaya. Aur aaj desh mein jo mahaul bana hai, jo nafrat, jo krodh failaaya jaa raha hai, jis prakaar se BJP aur BJP ke log, pradhan mantri ji, nafrat faila rahe hain… wo unki soch par aakraman ho raha hai (Guru Nanak showed the path of love and brotherhood to whole world. But now, his ideology is under direct attack by BJP, it’s men and the prime minister who are spreading hatred),” Gandhi said here.

He was addressing his first ‘Mission 13’ rally in Punjab ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress intends to win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in state and is likely to face stiff competition from the BJP and its ally the Shiromani Akali Dal. Gandhi began and concluded his address by invoking the Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith.

The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak will be observed worldwide later this year for which both the Punjab and the central governments have planned grand celebrations. Work is already underway to turn into reality the Kartarpur Corridor linking Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur — the final resting place of Sikh faith’’s founder Guru Nanak Dev — to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur district. The corridor will likely facilitate visa-free travel of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib.

Gandhi said that the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spreading hatred in the country which is a “direct attack on the ideologies and philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev”. He also accused the BJP of making the countrymen fight against each other to cover up the real issues. “Jo sache muddey hain, unpe kaam nahi kia jaa raha hai… aur Hindustan ki janta ko ek dusre se ladaya jaa raha hai (No work is being done to tackle the issues plaguing the country. Instead people are being made to fight each other to cover up that failure,” he said.

Declaring that upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be a “battle of ideologies” in Punjab, he said that on side there are followers of Guru Nanak and on the other side there is the RSS ideology which is creating divide between different communities.

“Ab ye vichaardhara ki ladaai hai. Ek taraf pyar aur bhaichaarey ki vichaardhara, sabko ek sath lekar chalne ki vichardhaara, aur dusri taraf RSS, ek dharam ko dusre dharam se ladane ki vichaardhara… nafrat failane ki vichardhaare…” (Now it is a clear battle between ideologies. One one hand is Guru Nanak’s ideology of love, brotherhood and taking everyone along. On the other side is the RSS ideology, to make one religion fight with other, to spread hatred).

“Par jeet Guru Nanak ki hi hogi… Jeet Guru Nanak ki vichardhara ki hi hogi…” (But it is Guru Nanak and his ideology which will win),” he said, adding if Congress formed government at the Centre, Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations will be held in a grand way across the country.

Later in the day, BJP hit out at Gandhi for invoking Guru Nanak Dev during an election rally saying that “it was his party that planned and led the killing of thousands of followers of the Guru in 1984”.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh sought to “remind” Gandhi that several Congress leaders, including Jagdish Tytler, Kamal Nath, Sajjan Kumar and others had led mobs, provoking and inciting them to brutally kill Sikhs on the streets of national capital.

Chugh also urged Rahul to recall that it was none other than his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who after Indira Gandhi’s assassination had given the shocking statement that “when a big tree falls, the earth shakes.”

“The 1984 incidents, statements of Rajiv Gandhi and others and later the defensive umbrella provided to protect the likes of Tytler and Sajjan are enough to remind us of the mindset of the Congress, which otherwise claims to be secular,” he said.