Rahul Gandhi in Manipur: Congress won’t allow Citizenship Bill to be passed

Launching the Congress campaign in Manipur for the Lok Sabha elections, party chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that the Narendra Modi government had destroyed one crore jobs in 2018 across the country contrary to his promise to give employment to two crore youngsters annually.

Advertising

Addressing a public rally in Imphal’s Hafta Kangjeibung, Gandhi said, “This is the scale of his incompetence. It is so absurd, ridiculous that our PM makes a statement about giving two crore jobs to India and the truth is that last year every day the government destroyed 30,000 jobs.”

Gandhi asserted that Modi continues to make promises after promises without a bit of remorse or regret for those who suffered due to his policies like demonetisation.

READ | Rahul Gandhi in Tripura: One crore youths lost their jobs in 2018 under Modi govt

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Congress chief said the party won’t allow the legislation to be passed. “Congress will defend your culture, language and history. We are not going to allow the Citizenship Amendment Bill to be passed,” he said.

The BJP has failed to realise that it is the uniqueness of each state that makes India, he said. “Who do they think they are? They think they own the country? They do not understand what this nation is. Do they think they can impose an idea,” he asked.

Gandhi further alleged that the BJP and RSS were trying to divide India — one for the likes of Anil Ambani and other for the poor. “Under PM Modi, India’s security has been handed over to a thief like Ambani,” he said.

Narendra Modi gave money to the rich but Congress will give minimum income guarantee to every poor citizen, Gandhi said. “This is a revolutionary decision. First time such a decision has been taken by any country that every single poor person will be given money directly in his bank account,” he said.

While promising to reinstate special category for Manipur, Gandhi also assured the people of restoring the special industrial policy to the state that was snatched away by BJP.

Gandhi said he was absolutely certain that Congress would win the elections in the state because the party’s ideology of inclusiveness was in the spirit of Manipur and India.

“India is a place for everyone and country of love and unity and everybody has understood Narendra Modi is a messenger of hatred. Wherever he goes, he divides people and hurts people,” he said.