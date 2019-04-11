Congress alleges laser aimed at Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, MHA says light was from mobile phone

The Congress has shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh alleging a breach in party president Rahul Gandhi’s security in Amethi after he filed his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

In the missive, jointly undersigned by Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala, the grand old party claimed that a green color laser was pointed at Gandhi’s head intermittently on at least seven separate occasions.

“A perusal of the video by various persons including former security personnel leads to a prima facie conclusion that this laser could emanate from a potential weapon such as a sniper gun,” the leaders said. “Even a possibility like this is a cause of serious alarm and concern pointing towards a breach in the security of Gandhi.”

They have provided a clipping of the video in which he was seen interacting with the media. The Congress chief is an SPG protectee.

Congress wrote to Home Minister over breach in security of its president Rahul Gandhi y’day; says Gandhi was addressing media after filing nomination from Amethi, “a persual of his interaction will reflect that a laser was pointed at his head, on at least 7 separate occasions” pic.twitter.com/f3Jmnjhzs5 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Pointing out that two members of the Gandhi family— Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi—have been assassinated by terror forces owing to security breaches, the Congress leaders urged the Home Minister to take note of the “grave and unacceptable” security threat and initiate immediate action into the matter.

The Congress leaders also attributed the incident to an “alarming lapse” on part of the UP administration which is responsible for the peripheral security of Gandhi.

On the contrary, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it has not received any such letter yet from Congress. “However, as soon as MHA’s attention was drawn to reports that there was an incident of “green light” being pointed at him yesterday in Amethi, the Director (SPG) was asked to verify the factual position,” a statement issued by the MHA said.

The MHA further said the “green light” shown in the clipping was found to be that of a mobile phone used by AICC photographer. “Director (SPG) has informed MHA that they have gone through the Video Clipping of the incident very closely. The “green light” shown in the clipping was found to be that of a mobile phone used by AICC photographer, who was videographing the press interaction,” the MHA said, adding that there was no security implication whatsoever.