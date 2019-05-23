Rahul, Karti, Scindia, Dushyant: How the dynasts performed in Lok Sabha Elections 2019

The 17th Lok Sabha elections saw many politically powerful families fielding their successors in the polls and as the counting nears its end on Thursday, there are mixed results of their fate. While big leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia have conceded defeat in their respective constituencies, P Chidambaram’s son Karti and DMK leader Kanimozhi are leading in their seats.

Here’s how the political dynasts have performed in this general election:

Perhaps the biggest upset of the 17th Lok Sabha, Congress president Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat in Amethi. This would be the first time in 20 years that the Congress stronghold would go to a non-Congress party. Only twice in the history of Indian elections has it happened that a political party, apart from Congress, has won the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti is leading from Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu by 1,84,492 votes. Scindia clan scion Jyotiraditya Scindia was trailing from Guna seat in Madhya Pradesh. BJP’s Krishna Pal Singh was set to win the seat.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil is trailing from Mandya constituency in Karnataka. The actor-turned-politician fielded by JD(S) in the Lok Sabha elections is trailing by over 1 lakh votes against independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, who is supported by the BJP.

Senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath is leading from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh. Nakul is leading by over 37,000 votes against BJP’s Nathansaha Kawreti.

Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s son Dushyant Singh is leading from Rajasthan’s Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha seat. Dushyant is leading with a margin of over 4.5 lakh votes against Congress leader Pramod Sharma.

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha is trailing in Nizamabad constituency. Kavita, the sitting MP from the seat, is trailing by over 55,000 votes against BJP’s Arvind Dharmapuri.

Late DMK leader M Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi is leading from Thoothukkudi. Kanimozhi is leading with a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes between her and near candidate Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan of the BJP.

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S Ramadoss’ son Anbumani is trailing in Dharmapuri seat in Tamil Nadu. Anbumani is trailing by over 47,000 votes against DMK’s DNV Senthilkumar S.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav is trailing in Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat. Vaibhav is trailing by over 2.7 lakh votes against BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.