Rahul Gandhi in West Bengal: NYAY to act as surgical strike against poverty

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said his party’s proposed minimum income guarantee scheme NYAY will act like a surgical strike against poverty in the country.

Advertising

“We will implement NYAY scheme, which will help eliminate poverty from the country. The scheme will act as a surgical strike against poverty. Five crore poor families of the country will get Rs 72,000 annually through this scheme. Each family will get Rs 3.6 lakh in five years. This is our promise. We don’t make false promises like the chowkidar, who failed to put Rs 15 lakh into the bank accounts of the people,” Rahul said while addressing a public meeting at Kotshila in West Bengal’s Purulia district.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

He once again reiterated that only the Congress will be able to defeat the BJP in the country.

Advertising

“Who has been fighting against BJP in the country? Who has defeated BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh? Only the Congress has the potential to defeat the BJP-led government, headed by Narendra Modi, neither the Trinamool Congress nor any other party,” he said.

The Congress president also accused the PM of being a chowkidar to those who have looted money. “Modi is the chowkidar of elites such as industrialists Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, and not of the common people in the country. Most of them have committed crimes, looted public money and left the country. When demonetisation happened did you see anyone of of them standing in queues outside banks? It was the common people who had to face the consequences of demonetisation,” he said.

Rahul also slammed Modi for spreading hatred across the country. “Wherever he (Modi) goes, he spreads hatred and vitiates the atmosphere. He divides the people along religious lines. But we don’t hate anyone. We want to spread the message of love and we will defeat Modi with love,” he said.