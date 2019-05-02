Rahul Gandhi: In UP seats we are not winning, Congress is supporting SP-BSP alliance

Citing massive unemployment and farmer disenchantment across the country, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Thursday said it was clear that Narendra Modi was not returning for a second term as Prime Minister.

Claiming that the Congress had successfully conveyed the idea to the people that Modi was helping the corrupt, Gandhi said the party had “dismantled” the PM.

“The Prime Minister can’t stand on a stage and say the things he was saying in 2014. We have dismantled the Prime Minister of India. The BJP is not winning, it is pretty clear. Narendra Modi is not going to be Prime Minister, guaranteed,” Gandhi said in an interview with NDTV.

On course of the interview, Gandhi fielded questions on the Rafale deal, Congress’ strategy for Uttar Pradesh and the performance of the NDA government.

Gandhi said his party’s primary aim in Uttar Pradesh was to defeat the BJP and where it does not have a strong candidate, it was lending a helping hand to the SP or BSP.

“It is pretty clear that in UP a secular formation is going to win, there are no questions about it. Whether it is BSP, SP, or Congress, a secular formation is winning,” the Congress chief said.

Gandhi said he had told his sister Priyanka Gandhi and Congress general secretary in-charge UP (West) Jyotiraditya Scindia that the primary aim in UP was to prevent the division of anti-BJP votes in the state.

“In the places where we are not going to win the elections, let’s support the Gathbandhan. And the Gathbandhan and Congress party are going to clean UP up,” he asserted.

“Well obviously in the UP context, Congress is a threat to Mayawati and Mulayam Singh. But as far as I am concerned I am extremely respectful of Mayawati ji and Akhilesh Yadav ji. And I understand that there is a secular formation that is operating in the UP and it is going to crush the BJP,” Gandhi further said.