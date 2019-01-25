Rahul Gandhi in Odisha: RSS systematically penetrating institutions

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said the RSS, the ideological wing of the BJP, believes it is the only institution in the country and is there to “systematically penetrate all others”.

Speaking at ‘The Odisha Dialogue’ in Bhubaneswar, Gandhi said the Congress is against the “assault” that is taking place and will have to work to restore the independence of institutions. He referred to the judiciary, the Election Commission and universities.

“The RSS, the mothership of the BJP, believes that it should be the only institution in the country. It wants to penetrate into all other institutions and control them,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the Congress does not believe that “one state, one ideology, one set of people” should run this country. India’s 1.2 billion people should run the country with the institutions as their instruments he added.

“The Congress has a different view on how key institutions should be supporting the country. It respects decentralisation, independence of institutions and constitutional advances,” Gandhi said.

In a dual attack against the BJP and BJD, Gandhi said, “There is a difference in how the BJP and BJD run the state. We don’t want a bureaucratic dictatorship. We want a people’s democratic state. There will be chaos, but we create a discussion that allows the best way forward.”

Gandhi is on a one-day visit to the state.

Meanwhile, the BJP Friday questioned Gandhi’s visit to the state, calling the Congress the “key culprit” behind Odisha’s lack of development. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, “They (Congress) have ruled the country and Odisha for a long time but still Odisha has not got its rights. The youth and the poor of the state could not get benefits of government policies.

“They have looted the nation. Congress should answer to the people of Odisha. What is their view on corruption by their party members there? They are accountable to the people,” he added.