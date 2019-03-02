Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai: 500 sq ft house for Mumbai slum dwellers if voted to power

IN THE run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised to come up with pro-poor policies, including providing Mumbai’s slum and chawl dwellers houses of 500 sq ft, if his party gets voted to power in the state.

In his 29-minute speech at a rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Rahul took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of neglecting the poor and marginalised sections of the society. This was Rahul’s first rally in Mumbai after taking over as the Congress president.

“We have had the chowkidar in power in Gujarat for 15 years, and for five years he has been sitting at Race Course Road. But he has not done any work. When Congress comes to power, we will fulfil our promises in 10 days. Under SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority), people get houses of 250 sq ft. I promise that when we come to power, we will increase it to 500 sq ft within 10 days.”

At present, 52 lakh residents of Mumbai live in slums. Last year, the Devendra Fadnavis government had increased the minimum rehabilitation entitlement in a slum redevelopment project to 300 sq ft carpet area, from 269 sq ft. In a major part of his speech, Rahul attacked Modi’s “anti-poor” and “anti-small trader” polices. “In the Budget Session, all the ruling MPs were clapping non-stop for five minutes in the Parliament. I realised that it was for the announcement of providing Rs 17 per day to every farmers’ family. It works out to around Rs 3.5 per person per day. I would like to ask BJP leaders why do they not clap in the same manner when the Prime Minister doles out crores to men like Ambani, Mallya and Modi,” Rahul said.

Claiming that the Modi government had waived loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore of 15 businessmen in India, he said: “You have waived the loans of 15 rich individuals. What mistake have been committed by students or small traders that you are not waiving their loans in the same way? The Prime Minister wants to create two Indias… an India of 20 to 25 rich people who travel in planes… You know their names, Ambani, Modi, Mehul, Mallya. They can get anything they want. Whereas in the other India, we have farmers committing suicide.”

Explained Cong chief raises pro-poor pitch to regain lost ground Congress president Rahul Gandhi has set the ball rolling for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra by holding two rallies in the state. The rallies, right before poll dates are announced, hold significance because of the efforts the Congress is trying to make to breach the BJP-Shiv Sena dominance in the state. Rahul’s pro-poor pitch and his oral assurance that Congress is ready to join hands with all willing parties is part of the party’s strategic calculation to regain lost political ground in the state.

Rahul also took a swipe at demonetisation and GST. “The only people who have benefited from GST is the IT department, a bunch of 15 to 20 people and foreign companies like Amazon and others. Find me one shopkeeper who says that GST has benefited him.”

Reiterating his ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ barb at the PM, he said: “He wears suits worth Rs 15 lakh, is friends with Anil Ambani… whom he helps by stealing money from HAL. He is not only a thief but also a coward. During the Parliament discussion on Rafale deal, he could not make eye contact with either me or the nation when questioned.”

Rahul went on to criticise the PM for targeting institutions and said there needs to be a struggle to save instiutions as well as the Constitution. Rahul made only a passing reference to the India-Pakistan conflict, paying homage to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack and the IAF crash in Kashmir. “I have just got to know that Wing Commander Abhinandan is back (from Pakistan). I welcome him back home,” he said.

While addressing a rally in Dhule, Rahul said that the difference between BJP and Congress leaders is that the PM cannot stop thinking of his own PR even in the moments of crisis. “He tells the media that India is united after the Pulwama terror attacks, but then immediately targets the Congress… The PM can’t keep his public relations aside even for five minutes, and that’s the difference between him and us.” He added that his party’s reaction to the Pulwama incident was more circumspect. “After the incident, I appealed to all party workers to not politicise the issue,” Rahul said.