Rahul Gandhi in MP: PM Modi has defamed chowkidars

Claiming that the slogan “chowkidar chor hai (the watchman is a thief)” is resonating with the people because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has betrayed the trust they reposed in him, and is seen as favouring only a handful of industrialists, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Modi has defamed all chowkidars.

Making the crowd repeat his “chowkidar chor hai” jibe, Rahul said at a campaign rally in Madhya Pradesh, “Earlier when Modi said ‘achhe din’, people responded with “aayenge” (BJP’s 2014 election slogan). But now they respond to ‘chowkidar’ with ‘chor hai’ wherever you go.”

“I want to apologise —chowkidars are not thieves, they are honest. (But) one man has defamed you — the PM,’’ Rahul claimed and repeated his allegations on the Rafale deal and alleged favour doled out to Anil Ambani. Modi had earlier said he is chowkidar, and not Prime Minister, for the people.

Addressing three rallies, including one in MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s constituency, Budhni, Rahul admitted that he had mistakenly linked Chouhan and his son Kartikey in the Panama Papers scandal, when he wanted to speak about Chouhan’s Chhattisgarh counterpart Raman Singh. He said, “There is so much corruption in BJP-ruled states that one sometimes gets confused. (But) when I accuse him (Chouhan) and his family members of involvement in Vyapam, e-tendering and midday meal scams, he does not threaten me with defamation cases, which means the allegations are true.”

Referring to Congress’s Budhni candidate Arun Yadav, Rahul said Yadav is the “future’’ while the CM is “past” because farmers in the state have “made up their mind” to throw out the BJP. He said, “If you want to hear empty promises, go to Modi and Chouhan, but if you want to hear the truth come to us.”