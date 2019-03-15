Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: ‘Modi tells country what he thinks, Congress wants to listen to the people’

Kickstarting the Congress campaign in Kerala, party president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that a Prime Minister’s job is not to tell the nation his mann ki baat but to listen to the mann ki baat of every citizen.

Advertising

Addressing a rally in Kozhikode, Rahul said, “I stand in front of the press every week to listen to their questions. And what does our Prime Minister do every week? He tells the country what he thinks… like a man who stands in front of the sea every morning and tells the ocean what he thinks. This man does not care about the ocean. Can you imagine the arrogance of such a person?” Click for more election news

Rahul said his party does not want to impose anything on India. “Congress wants to listen to the people. Congress is the instrument of listening to the people of India… India is like an ocean, we want to listen to the ocean, understand it and work with it. On the other side, there is the BJP, RSS and Narendra Modi. They want to tell everyone in the country that their ideology is truth.”

READ | PM Modi wants two Indias, one for rich and one for poor: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Advertising

He said that in today’s government, Anil Ambani or Nirav Modi has a strong voice. “Whatever they want to say to the PM can be said in 10 seconds. They don’t have to shout. They can even whisper and the message goes. Whereas farmers, fishermen and small businessmen have to shout loudly before the government to listen.’’

Taking on the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, he referred to the political killings, saying that the CPI(M) thinks it can remain in power through violence. “No way. I want to remind the people that Kerala is a land of justice and the two Youth Congress workers who were killed will get justice. The only thing CPI(M) is capable of is violence. It will take some more time for the CPI(M) to realise that their ideology is defunct,” he said.

The Congress leader visited the families of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod who were killed allegedly by CPI(M) men last month. He also met the family of Youth Congress worker Shuhaib from Kannur, who was killed last year.