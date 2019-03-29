Rahul Gandhi in Haryana: Got idea of minimum income scheme from Modi’s Rs 15 lakh promise

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Friday disclosed that he got the idea of minimum income guarantee scheme of Rs 72,000 per year for 20 per cent poor families in the country from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “lie” of Rs 15 lakh for every Indian. Addressing an election rally at Anaj Mandi of Jagadhari town of Haryana, Rahul said, “I listened to his (Modi) speech in which he mentioned Rs 15 lakh a few times. I thought this was a good idea that the money should be transferred into the accounts of the poor. PM Modi had lied to you but I don’t lie.”

“I had asked the think tank of the Congress to study and analyse the idea for three months to know whether the Congress government can transfer such an amount in the accounts of country’s poor. After six months of work, a concept of ‘Nyay’ came out. This is historic concept. You might have seen the face of Modi ji few days back…dekha, heela diya unko (see, he has been shaken),” Rahul told the gathering. Follow Lok Sabha Election LIVE UPDATES

“We will identify those families which have an income of less than Rs 12,000 per month to transfer Rs 72,000 annually in their bank accounts under Nyay Yojna. Narendra Modi ji had promised that he will give Rs 15 lakh to each citizen. It was a lie. The Indian government can give Rs 3.6 lakh to families in five years and it will be given,” said Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader alleged that “Narendra Modi (government) has waived off (loan of) Rs 3.5 lakh crore of 15 persons in which names like of Anil Ambani, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mahul Choksi are included”.

In an attempt to woo farmers of Haryana, the Congress leader raised the issue of farm loan waiver. “When the farmers talk to Narendra Modi ji about the loan waiver, (Finance Minister) Arun Jaitley ji says that they won’t do this, we don’t have such policy.” He alleged that the money is withdrawn from the bank accounts of farmers without their permission under crop insurance scheme. “The insurance money goes to the companies of Anil Ambani, Adani after withdrawal from your accounts. But when there are losses (in crops) because of storm and rains, you don’t get your insurance money,” Rahul Gandhi further claimed.

Rahul Gandhi also took part in a road-show as part of Parivartan Bus Yatra. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad, Haryana Pradesh Congress leader Ashok Tanwar and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Kiran Choudhry were present on this occasion.

Rahul later addressed public meetings in Kurukshetra and Karnal. Responding to the speech of Rahul Gandhi at Jagadhari where he raised the Rafael issue, Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala said that “Gandhi failed to ensure any progress on the Rafael issue for 10-years and also delayed functioning of Amethi’s Korba Ordinance Factory, which resulted in delay in the project of making weapons inside the country”.

In a statement, Barala said that the stand of the Congress Party has been of hatred towards various sections including jawans, farmers to chowkidar. He said that the Rafael agreement was stuck in the 10-year rule of Congress, “because it was not conducive to the conditions of Gandhi family, resulting in no progress in this important deal for a decade long period”.